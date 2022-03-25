Entrance to the Kimberley Platzl. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The Kimberley Alpine Resort has planned a lineup of different Spring festivities as they celebrate the end of the ski season.

Events will include live music, competitions and more.

Tonight there will be a free concert by Shred Kelly in the plaza from 4-7 p.m.

On April 2, the resort will be holding North Star Days.

There will be a banked slalom contest, a historical photo gallery of North Star Mountain and a Vahana goat mingle and snuggle.

Live music, beer sampling and a best-dressed dog competition will also happen.

On April 9 and 10, they will be celebrating the final weekend with Spring Splash.

It will feature the pond skim, dummy downhill and live music.