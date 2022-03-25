Cranbrook Bucks defenceman Rhys Bentham has committed to NCAA Division 1 Yale University.

The captain said his time in Cranbrook has really prepared him for the next step in his career.

“I think it’s really matured me into becoming a grown adult faster than I thought,” said Bentham in a release.

“It taught me to grow up a little bit, mature and grow into the guy I am today.”

Yale was fourth in the Ivy League standings this season.

“I’m pretty excited, I went through this process with my family and we’re all pretty stoked to go to such a high-calibre school,” added Bentham.

Bentham first joined the Bucks during the inaugural pod season in Penticton, where he put up six points in 20 games while serving as the assistant captain.

He took over as captain for the 2021-22 season tallying 22 points in 50 games.

He is tied for first in points by Bucks defencemen.