Elkford firefighters responding to a vehicle fire on March 19, 2022. (Supplied by the District of Elkford)

In Elkford, four firefighters snuffed out a fire that suddenly broke out in a five-tonne service truck last Friday.

Officials with the District of Elkford said the vehicle was being towed to a mechanic shop when it caught fire.

The firefighting crew was quick to extinguish the flames after they responded at around 12:45 with one engine and a support apparatus.

Crew members were able to keep the blaze away from a nearby trailer.

“Those tanks of acetylene in the back of the truck were very close to the flames,” said Elkford firefighter Lydon Simmons, who was among the members fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the truck was completely destroyed. Officials said the fire is not suspicious in nature.

District staff said the tow-truck driver’s quick actions to call the fire department are credited for helping avert a potential catastrophe.