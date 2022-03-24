The District of Elkford wants to hear from you as council is currently considering a tax exemption bylaw to help encourage commercial property investment.

The bylaw would also encourage improvements to accessibility and the revitalization of the downtown area.

The new bylaw could provide a tax exemption of 10 to 100% for commercial properties in the town centre.

A link to the survey can be found below.

MORE: Revitalization Tax Exemption Bylaw Survey (District of Elkford)