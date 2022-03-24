News Elkford launches survey for tax exemption bylaw SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 24, 2022 District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser) The District of Elkford wants to hear from you as council is currently considering a tax exemption bylaw to help encourage commercial property investment. The bylaw would also encourage improvements to accessibility and the revitalization of the downtown area. The new bylaw could provide a tax exemption of 10 to 100% for commercial properties in the town centre. A link to the survey can be found below. MORE: Revitalization Tax Exemption Bylaw Survey (District of Elkford)