Greg Ehman from Golden alongside MLA Doug Clovechok and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark (Photo From B.C. government livestream, Mar 24, 2022)

Greg Ehman from Golden is being honoured by the provincial government for his work in the community during the pandemic.

Ehman is one of 31 other recipients getting the Medal of Good Citizenship.

He was nominated for his work with the Golden Rotary Club.

He was instrumental in starting the “Mask up Golden” initiative and coordinating the production of nearly 4,000 masks.

He was honoured this afternoon alongside Dr. Bonnie Henry.