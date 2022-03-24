Elk Valley RCMP said a 35-year-old Alberta man was arrested for drilling holes into fuel tanks and stealing gas.

According to Elk Valley RCMP officials, he will face charges of theft under $5,000, mischief and other charges unrelated to the original offence.

The man was arrested on March 18th, but has since been released on condition to appear in Fernie court in early May.

Police note that no other incidents of fuel theft have been reported in the Elk Valley since his arrest.