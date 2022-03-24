Invermere residents will see smoke in the air in the coming days, as firefighters will be doing some live-fire grass burning in two open fields.

Officials said work will focus on grass fields at David Thompson Secondary School and between Pine Ridge Drive and Canyon View Road.

Work will be done by Invermere firefighters and the BC Wildfire Service.

Dates are tentatively set for March 24th, 29th and 31st, if conditions are right.

“In the next week, could be as soon as this afternoon and as late as early April,” said officials with Invermere FireSmart. “To conduct a successful controlled burn, the right parameters have to be in place and these are weather dependent.”

Nearby residents have been notified, so they can keep their windows closed while burning is going on.

Invermere FireSmart said spring is typically when grass fires occur, as it is more dry and flammable than green grass.

“Grass fires can therefore start quickly, spread rapidly and burn hot. Fire response needs to be quick and smooth, and the best way to achieve this is to train for it,” said Invermere FireSmart.