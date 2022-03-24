Kayde Kinaschuk of the Columbia Valley Rockies is Manitoba bound after signing with the Neepawa Titans of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

In a KIJHL release, Kinaschuk said the Titans are a good team and he’s ready to help them make a push next year.

“I chose to come play for the Titans because I’ve heard nothing but good things about the town, the coach and the team,” said Kinaschuk.

“It really seems like they are a good organization that can really make a push next season and I want to help be a part of that.”

His soon-to-be head coach, Ken Pearson said they are excited about his offensive potential.

“We are really looking forward to seeing Kayde in a Titans uniform in the fall. His scoring ability is something we certainly are excited about,” said Pearson in the release.

Kinaschuk was the top scorer of the Eddie Mountain Division and the rookie of the year for the KIJHL.

He tallied 33 goals and 54 points in 39 games.