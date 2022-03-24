New cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the East Kootenay, with 52 cases reported across the entire region between March 13th and 19th.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that the Cranbrook area reported 21 infections, keeping it the region’s hot spot. According to the BCCDC, this is down slightly from 23 in the previous week (March 6th and 12th).

The Elk Valley had the next highest case numbers with 13, showing a small decline from 15.

Windermere reported seven infections last week, while Kimberley confirmed five.

According to the BCCDC, both areas are down from eight cases.

Golden had four new infections, after the area had no cases the previous week.

Lastly, the Creston Valley had two cases, down from 10.

According to the BCCDC, 53 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Mar. 23rd, and six of them are in intensive care.