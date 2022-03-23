The Kimberley Dynamiters season is over after they fell to the Nelson Leafs 2-1 in double overtime.

The Kootenay Conference Final took six games after the Leafs won four straight after being down 2-0.

Nelson had 48 shots while Kimberley put up 22 in the final match.

Tyler Russell scored the lone goal for the Dynamiters while Bryce Sookro and Liam Noble got one each for the Leafs.

The Leafs will now face the Revelstoke Grizzlies for Game 1 on Friday.