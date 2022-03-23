District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

Elkford’s Aquatic Centre will be closed for four weeks as workers complete annual maintenance.

The pool will be closed from Monday, March 28th to April 18th.

“The Aquatic Centre will be closing to complete our annual scheduled maintenance shutdown so that we can provide you with the safest, cleanest and most enjoyable swimming experience possible,” said district staff.

Elkford staff said the pool will be re-opened on Tuesday, April 19th with a new schedule posted online ahead of reopening.