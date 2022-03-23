The Kicking Horse Canyon on the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden. (Supplied by B.C Government Flickr)

Drivers on Highway 1 can expect more delays and detours as an extended closure on the 4.8-kilometre construction zone will be in effect from April 19 to May 24.

A detour will be in place through Kootenay National Park to Radium Hot Springs and north to Golden via Highway 95.

During the May long weekend, the canyon will fully re-open except for intermittent closures overnight.

Crews said these interruptions may range from 20-minute stoppages to eight-hour closures.

Advance notice of longer closures will be given.