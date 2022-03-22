Forward Aidan Ballance of the Golden Rockets is Manitoba bound to join a brand new team in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Ballance tallied nine goals and 10 assists in 38 games for fourth in team points.

“I had a pretty good year. I would have liked to have more points, but points aren’t everything,” said Ballance, who developed strong defensive skills during his rookie season with Golden.

“I really grew as a player and as a person this season. I really liked the way I played and felt I was one of the top players on my team and on the ice every night.”

Eight of his points were on the powerplay.