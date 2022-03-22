News Icy roads lead to three-vehicle collision SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 22, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Icy roads led to a three-vehicle collision in the Columbia Valley on Friday morning The crash happened on Highway 93 near Numa Falls in Kootenay National Park. The Columbia Valley RCMP says the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of her vehicle and started spinning before a commercial transport truck hit the Honda from behind. A second commercial transport truck then struck the first truck. Police say no serious injuries were reported. Tags: RCMP