Online bookings for this year’s camping season are now open through BC Parks’ reservation service.

Officials with the B.C. Government said this year, a new online reservation service has been launched as part of a broader redesign of online services offered by BC Parks.

Using the online booking tool, you will be able to reserve a space up to two months in advance for most campgrounds.

Bookings opened on Monday for most users, but group campsite bookings will not be open until Thursday.

Provincial staff said new reservation services include more flexible search options, details on nearby facilities and campsite photos, an interactive calendar to show when sites will be available and saved booking preferences within user accounts.

“As more people explore British Columbia’s spectacular outdoors, we are improving the online services they rely on to plan their visits to BC Parks,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Providing a more reliable, responsive and easy-to-use reservation service will better meet the needs of people wanting to access and connect with nature by easily identifying available camping opportunities in provincial parks.”

