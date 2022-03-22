Six thousand one hundred and thirty-six babies were born in Interior Health hospitals last year, 489 more than 2020.

Interior Health officials said there was an average of 511 births per month up from 471 per month in 2020.

“Interior Health is happily welcoming our tiniest patients to the world as communities grow throughout the region,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“I would like to congratulate all of the families who welcomed newborns last year and thank our dedicated maternity teams for ensuring the highest quality of care for these little ones and their families.”

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail saw the biggest percentage increase with a 30 per cent change. There were 236 births compared to 182 in 2020.

Cranbrook was up five per cent with 409 newborns compared to 391 the year before.

The Creston Valley Hospital was down six per cent with three fewer births.

Invermere & District Hospital saw a 15 per cent increase with two additional births and the Elk Valley saw a two per cent increase with two additional births as well.

A list of births by the community, including home births, can be found below.

MORE: Birth List by Community (B.C. government)