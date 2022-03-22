Work to install a new water line between Invermere’s Laurier and Cartwright Street will cause some disruption to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting next Monday.

District of Invermere officials said work to put in a new 12-inch water line will begin on Monday, March 28th, with expectations that the job will be wrapped up by Friday, April 8th.

“Fortunately, interruptions to the regular movement of private vehicles and pedestrians in the area as a result of this work will be temporary,” said Invermere staff. “The district expects to complete the installation of the new water main within one to two weeks.”

Drivers can expect some disruption in the laneway behind the 300 block west of 3rd Avenue and Laurier and Cartwright Street and 3rd Avenue itself.

Pedestrian access to businesses from the laneway may also be interrupted for short periods.

District staff said the new section of water line is needed to support existing business and future development of the Athalmer area