News Columbia Valley fire and rescue urges caution around Spring burnings SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 21, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) Following an out-of-control grass fire last week, Columbia Valley Fire and Rescue Services is urging residents to be careful while participating in any Spring burning activities. They said despite recent cool and wet weather, the vegetation is still dormant and has not begun to take up any moisture. This makes fire behaviour surprisingly active. They ask that you have persons, tools and water available to deal with any fire and to never leave it unattended.