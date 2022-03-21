An injured snowmobiler was saved by crews with Fernie Search and Rescue (FSAR) over the weekend.

Officials with FSAR said members responded to the Rolling Hills area on Sunday afternoon.

Techs were sent out via snowmobile and helicopter to find and recover the man.

He was extracted from his location by helicopter despite the challenging weather.

Officials said he was brought to the B.C. Ambulance Service for treatment of what was believed to be a serious hip injury.