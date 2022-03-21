A fundraising campaign has been launched by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) with the goal of replacing aging equipment.

“We need to replace two of our rescue trucks and we’re looking to purchase an ATV to assist us with our rescues,” said Nancy Loraas, CVSAR treasurer.

According to Loraas, CVSAR covers an area of about 10,000 square kilometres, from Canal Flats to the area around Bugaboo Provincial Park.

“We cover a really vast territory that is very desirable, especially to visitors who are mainly from Alberta, and they often find themselves in situations where they need our help,” said Loraas.

Loraas said the team has been responding to an increasing number of calls, a trend she said is consistent with other search and rescue groups around B.C.

“We are on-call 24/7 and currently, we have about 45 volunteers. We’ve become a very trusted partner in the Columbia Valley when people need our help,” said Loraas.

CVSAR has been saving money, but Loraas said the group still needs to raise $140,000 through grants, and private donors.

