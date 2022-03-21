Tyson Dyck of the Cranbrook Bucks is no stranger to scoring goals, but this week he was the BCHL second star without even needing to score one.

Dyck showed off his playmaking ability over the weekend, putting up six assists in two games against the top team in the BCHL.

The Cranbrook Bucks were able to beat the Penticton Vees for the first time in franchise history.

On Friday, Dyck put up five assists in a 5-2 win over the Vees.

The next night he added an assist on the Bucks’ lone goal as they lost 6-1.

Dyck now has 74 points on the season, tallying 33 goals and 41 assists.

His stats put him fourth in league scoring and second among rookies.

The Bucks will be facing the Wenatchee Wild at home on Friday for the final game of the regular season.