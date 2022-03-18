The District of Invermere is looking for local bands and musicians to perform at Pothole Park this summer.

They are looking for people to apply to perform at one of eight summer concerts to be scheduled for Thursday nights in July and August from 6:30 p.m.– 8 p.m.

District staff said submissions will be based on quality and originality of performance as well as audience interaction and engagement.

It’s open to all bands, but preference will be given to those in the Columbia Valley.

All genres are encouraged to try out.

Registration information can be found below.

