While I started with the railway in Eastern Canada as a train order operator in the train stations, 34 years of my career were spent working in beautiful British Columbia. The bulk of the time was spent in both Revelstoke and Vancouver but I did also work on the Kettle Valley Railway out of Penticton, BC in 1984 and over on Vancouver Island.

While there is nothing specific to the railway operation in my book in the Cranbrook area (sadly) only because Cranbrook was the only CP railway terminal in BC I never worked at during my career, this should not prevent your desire to purchase a copy. Cranbrook is a major CP railway town and many in your fine community are connected to the railway either through being current railway employees, or railway retirees or relatives of either. There are also many railroaders in Cranbrook who transferred there from either Vancouver or Revelstoke over the years.

* Cranbrook History Centre handling book sales. Direct contact 250-489-3918*