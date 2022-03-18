Tender awards have been given for two large road projects in Kimberley.

A project on 314 Avenue will see drainage improvements including the curb and gutter.

The contract was awarded to Gally Equipment Services Ltd. out of Cranbrook with a value of $367,379.90.

Chris Mummery, Senior Manager Operations, told council they’ve seen an increase in bids coming in this ear.

The second project will see a storm drain installation, water main and sewer line replacement, plus a complete rebuild along the road on Boundary Street.

The contract has been awarded to Bad Ventures Ltd. also out of Cranbrook for $986,050.

The city will pay $698,693, while Teck Metals will contribute $287,357 toward the cost.

Both projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.