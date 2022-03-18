Officials said construction on the Aquacourt at Radium Hot Springs will not impact operating hours at pools.

According to staff, repair work on the Aquacourt building’s foundation will go on through March and April.

While access to Radium Hot Springs from the Redstreak Campground Trail will be open, a staging area will be closed off to give workers space.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Radium Hot Springs. Please be patient and kind as we continue to make improvements to this heritage experience,” said officials.

Work is mostly scheduled from Monday to Friday, with some work occurring over weekends.