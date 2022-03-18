The Rocky Mountain Métis Association will give Elders opportunities to share their memories with support from the Trust. Here, Chelsey Magee, Community Navigator, works in the association's office alongside Tulsa the dog. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

More than $1-million from Columbia Basin Trust will be split among 25 different projects aimed at helping out seniors and Indigenous Elders around the basin area.

CBT said the projects will create more opportunities to connect with each other and the buildings many seniors use will also be made more sustainable, safer, accessible and energy-efficient.

“Seniors and elders will have better access to sustainable community spaces, activities and resources that are tailored to their needs and interests,” said Nicole MacLellan, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “These community-led projects are making the Basin more liveable for seniors and elders through a range of activities and improved spaces that enhance their sense of belonging and independence, create community connections and support seniors to obtain assistance.”

Cranbrook Senior Citizens Association will receive $99,720 to install a number of upgrades to the Senior’s Centre, including air conditioning, efficient boiler, heating control upgrades and ventilation improvements, among others.

Also in Cranbrook, the Rocky Mountain Métis Association will get $4,000 from CBT.

“The Rocky Mountain Métis Association is giving Elders opportunities to relive their pasts and share them with younger generations, creating connections between people of all ages,” said officials with CBT. “This will happen through outings for Elders, their children and their grandchildren.”

Officials noted that the events will include activities like a fishing trip at Kootenay Lake Trout Hatchery and a gathering to cook Bannock over a fire at Wycliffe Regional Park.

“Elders have attained a high degree of understanding of Métis history, traditional teachings, ceremonies and healing practices,” said Chelsey Magee, Community Navigator. “Elders will pass this knowledge on to others, especially younger generations whom we strive to inspire and empower to proudly own their important cultural heritage while creating connections with people of various ages.”

A list of each project with the funding amounts can be found below.