A 63-year-old Creston man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a 56-year-old woman found inside her home last month.

Police have not identified the victim but say her body was found on Feb. 6.

Although initially believed to be a natural death, investigators worked tirelessly on this matter, and have since determined it to be a homicide Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a news release. A suspect was later identified, and has since been arrested and charged.

Police didn’t say how they determined the case was a homicide, but once that happened the RCMP Southeast District major crime unit took over.

On Wednesday, Mitchell Earl McIntyre was arrested. He made an initial court appearance today and will be held in custody pending his next appearance on March 28.

Police say McIntyre and the victim are believed to have known each other.

The cause of death has not been released.