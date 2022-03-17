For the second year in a row, all Canadian BCHL teams will be working with a local charity that is working to make a difference in the lives of children and youth in their community.

Fans can make a $10 donation by texting a unique code to 41010.

“We are thrilled to once again work with Shaw on this campaign to raise money for local charities in our province,” said Chris Hebb, BCHL Commissioner.

“Last year’s initiative was a major success, and we look forward to raising even more funds this year to help kids and families in our communities.”

Shaw will be matching every donation made dollar-for-dollar, up to $3,000 per charity.

“We started the Brighter Communities initiative with the BCHL last spring as a way to help keep the community connected, and to support the organizations that were facing immense fundraising challenges due to the pandemic,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications.

“This year, we are excited to continue working with the league, the teams, and all of the fans to raise more money for these charities and celebrate the start of the Shaw BCHL Playoffs in just a few short weeks.”

The Cranbrook Bucks chosen charity is the Cranbrook Salvation Army and the unique code is text CRANKIDS to 41010.