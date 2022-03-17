The College of the Rockies is one of three more post-secondary institutions to start an EV Maintenance Training program.

“We’re supporting the growing popularity of electric vehicles by helping auto technicians develop the skills they need to work on EVs in service centres across B.C.,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

“The expansion of the EV Maintenance Training program will help grow our EV sector and make it even easier for British Columbians to make the switch to an EV, putting us on the road to a cleaner, better future.”

Provincial officials said Red Seal automotive technicians wanting to upgrade their skills will be able to soon.

“As more electric vehicles hit the road in B.C., we need to ensure people are trained to service them,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“By working with these post-secondary institutions, we’re preparing our workforce for a clean, innovative economy and giving British Columbians the confidence to go electric, knowing their EVs can be serviced by a professional.”

Pilot training is expected to begin in the fall semester.