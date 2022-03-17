The Fernie Ghostriders are partnering with the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL to host the 2022 spring camp.

Ghostriders staff say it will give players a chance to showcase their skill in front of both leagues.

Coaching staff will evaluate the players and decide if they can be in the main camp.

Last season, over a dozen players were invited to the Express’ main camp after performing well at the spring identification camp.

The camp is for players born between 2002 and 2007. However, out-of-province and American players must be between 2002 and 2004.

It will run from April 1-3 and include camp practices, games and meetings with coaching staff.