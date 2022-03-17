Sports Ghostriders announce spring identification camp SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 17, 2022 (Supplied by Pexels) The Fernie Ghostriders are partnering with the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL to host the 2022 spring camp. Ghostriders staff say it will give players a chance to showcase their skill in front of both leagues. Coaching staff will evaluate the players and decide if they can be in the main camp. Last season, over a dozen players were invited to the Express’ main camp after performing well at the spring identification camp. The camp is for players born between 2002 and 2007. However, out-of-province and American players must be between 2002 and 2004. It will run from April 1-3 and include camp practices, games and meetings with coaching staff.