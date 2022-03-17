New cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the East Kootenay, with 64 cases reported across the entire region between March 6th and 12th.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that local case numbers have been steadily declining since late January after a large spike in the first few weeks of 2022.

The Cranbrook area reported 23 infections, keeping it the region’s hot spot. According to the BCCDC, this is down from 37 in the previous week (Feb. 27th to March 5th).

The Elk Valley had the next highest case numbers with 15, showing a decline from 32.

The Creston Valley had 10 cases, up slightly from seven.

Kimberley and Windermere each reported eight new infections. The BCCDC said the numbers remained the same in Kimberley, but increased slightly in Windermere, from five.

Lastly, Golden had zero new infections, after the area confirmed five in the previous week.

According to the BCCDC, 66 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Mar. 16th, and nine of those people are in intensive care.