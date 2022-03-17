The Russian government has announced that a majority of Canada’s MPs will not be allowed to enter their country.

The list includes Kootenay-Columbia’s federal representative, Rob Morrison.

“I stand with our friends in Ukraine, and I’m proud to have been added to a list of parliamentarians who are banned from entering Russia,” said Morrison. “To me, it’s a badge of honour that I will accept. I have been and will continue to call of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to end his illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

The list also includes prominent politicians from Canada’s other major political parties, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and former Green Party leader Elizabeth May.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen and party leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis also made the list.

“They’ve been vocal all along that they do not support Putin, and now we’re seeing that if you don’t support Putin he doesn’t want anything to do with you,” said Morrison. “I am in full support of Ukraine, as is our interim leader and our candidate hopeful Pierre Poilievre.”

It appears the only Canadian politicians targeted by the Russian travel ban were members of the House of Commons, party leaders and ministers of the various branches of our government.

The announcement from Russian officials came on March 15th, the same day Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky made a speech over Zoom to Canada’s Parliament.

Morrison said the announcement from the Russian government will not change the stance of the Conservative Party.

“Our Conservatives have all gathered together in support of Ukraine and have voiced our disdain for the unbelievable actions the Russians have taken,” said Morrison. “It’s horrific what’s happening in Ukraine, and I know that the Conservative Party stands united, as do most Canadians, and hope that Putin and his military move out of Ukraine.”