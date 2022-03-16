News Columbia Valley RCMP recover stolen vehicles SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff March 16, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Three stolen vehicles were recovered in the Columbia Valley after a tip from the public. The RCMP received a call regarding the location of a possible stolen golf cart. officers attended the scene and found the golf cart and noticed it had been painted another colour. Two other vehicles reported stolen were also located. The investigation is ongoing. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP