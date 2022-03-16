Cyclists and skateboarders in Elkford will be treated to a new bike park and pump track, with the help of $250,000 from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT).

Elkford staff said the new park will be constructed along Boivin Creek.

“You see a lot of kids riding their bikes around town, and now they’ll have a good spot to go and work on their skills,” said Elkford Biking Club President Jason Meldrum. “It’s going to be right near the district building, where they just built a new gazebo there. It’ll be a nice community space.”

Meldrum said the Biking Club is still seeking sponsors and additional funding for the project.

“We’re hoping to begin construction sometime in August, but we haven’t hammered out exact dates yet,” said Meldrum. “We still have, give or take, $125,000 to raise, so it’s going to be a pretty aggressive fundraising campaign, but I’m pretty confident we can do it.”

The park will feature bike jumps, a paved track and some dirt trails for riders of various skill levels.

“With more and more young families settling in Elkford, creating opportunities for youth is a major priority for council,” said Mayor Dean McKerracher. “The District donated the land for this project, and both staff and council have worked collaboratively with the Elkford Biking Club to turn this dream into a reality.”

Meldrum said he’s thankful for the support the project has received so far.

“I want to give a huge thank you to the District of Elkford and all of the councillors. Since I brought this forward, from day one, they’ve done nothing but support us,” said Meldrum. “Without their help in securing this grant, we might have been looking at three or four more years down the road to get this done.”