A combined total of nearly $3.4-million from the provincial government will go to the Southeast Kootenay (SD5) and Rocky Mountain (SD6) School Districts.

The provincial government is providing funding to all of B.C.’s school districts for maintenance projects as part of its annual capital programs.

B.C. government officials said the funding will help improve ventilation, reduce emissions and increase accessibility.

“Investments in schools are investments in student success, and we are putting more resources into buses, classrooms and schools so that students can thrive,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.

A total of $240.5-million is being spread among the province’s school districts, including $48.4-million for HVAC upgrades at 90 schools.

From that total, $15-million will go to buy new school buses, with additional funding available for districts that choose to buy electric buses.

“Every zero-emission vehicle on the road, including large ones like buses that our schools and students rely on every day, means a reduction in harmful pollution, resulting in cleaner air, cleaner water and quieter streets,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

Locally, SD5 will get $2,082,795 while SD6 is set to receive $1,700,504.

The following ate the projects the B.C. government said it will be funding for both districts:

Southeast Kootenay School District (SD 5). School Enhancement Program: Exterior wall systems at Mount Baker Secondary. Interior renovations at Mount Baker Secondary. Roofing upgrades at Highlands Elementary. Roofing upgrades at Gordon Terrace Elementary. Carbon Neutral Capital Program: Electrical upgrades at Parkland Middle School. Electrical upgrades at Fernie Secondary. Three new buses.

Rocky Mountain School District (SD 6). School Enhancement Program: Exterior wall systems at Invermere Open Doors Alternate school HVAC upgrades at Eileen Madson Primary school Carbon Neutral Capital Program Electrical upgrades at Selkirk Secondary school Two new buses



A full list of how much each school district will receive and the projects they will undertake can be found below.

