The Regional District of East Kootenay is launching a program for residents interested in introducing more energy-efficient heating systems to their homes.

“The RDEK has been working to minimize the local impacts of climate change, to be leaders in energy efficiency in new and existing buildings, and to increase local workforce capacity for a low carbon transition,” said RDEK Community Energy Manager Megan Lohmann.

“To build on this commitment and provide support for existing homes, the RDEK has launched the Electoral Area Heat Pump Rebate Program, which will provide an incentive for homeowners in the electoral areas to switch from fuel-based heating to electric air source heat pumps.”

RDEK officials said 20 $750 rebates will be available for heat pump retrofits completed through a participating contractor.

“It is important to note that this program is open to eligible residents in the RDEK’s Electoral Areas and does not apply to municipal residents,” added Lohmann.

More information can be found below.

MORE: BC Energy Step Code (RDEK)