Cranbrook begins street sweeping Josiah Spyker, staff March 15, 2022 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Crews with the City of Cranbrook will begin street sweeping Priority 1 routes this week. City staff are asking residents to take every effort to avoid parking on priority streets. The city will be providing more information once they move to different areas of the city. A current street sweeping map can be found below. MORE: Street Sweeping Map (City of Cranbrook)