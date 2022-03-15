Creston Valley Thunder Cats forward Corbin Cockerill is being honoured for his classy play during the regular season.

The Thunder Cats captain only spent 16 minutes in the penalty box this season in 39 games.

In a KIJHL release, Cockerill said he has become a very disciplined player as he’s gotten older.

“I respect all the players that I play against. Being 20, I realize that everybody for the most part in the league is a good guy,” said Cockerill.

“When you are playing against them, it might not always seem like it. I just hope for the same back even though sometimes you can get into some pretty good battles on the ice.”

He said he always tries to stay on his game by tuning out opponents.

“I don’t buy into any of the chirping. I go out there and I play my game,” Cockerill added in the release. “I don’t really let anybody get me off my game.”

Cockerill was eighth in team scoring with six goals and 13 assists in 39 games.