RCMP in Golden are offering street safety tips after a report that a young girl was approached by an older man in a vehicle, asking if she wanted a ride.

Police officials said the girl was walking away from school around 3 p.m. on March 10th when she was approached by a man in a dark-coloured sedan.

Police say the middle-aged man slowed down and asked the girl if he could give her a ride. She said no, walked away and told an adult she knew. The adult then told the girl’s parents, who then told the police and local schools about the incident.

“The young girl demonstrated excellent street smarts by telling the man no,” said Golden RCMP Constable Brandon Churchill. “It is important to have ongoing conversations with children and teens about staying safe when they are away from home.”

The following are several tips offered by Golden RCMP: