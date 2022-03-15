News Golden RCMP offers safety tips following potential child luring SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 15, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) RCMP in Golden are offering street safety tips after a report that a young girl was approached by an older man in a vehicle, asking if she wanted a ride. Police officials said the girl was walking away from school around 3 p.m. on March 10th when she was approached by a man in a dark-coloured sedan. Police say the middle-aged man slowed down and asked the girl if he could give her a ride. She said no, walked away and told an adult she knew. The adult then told the girl’s parents, who then told the police and local schools about the incident. “The young girl demonstrated excellent street smarts by telling the man no,” said Golden RCMP Constable Brandon Churchill. “It is important to have ongoing conversations with children and teens about staying safe when they are away from home.” The following are several tips offered by Golden RCMP: It’s okay to tell an adult no when they ask something, such as helping them find a lost pet, joining them in an activity or game, or giving them directions. Avoid long conversations with strangers. If someone asks a personal question (such as asking where you live), do not answer and leave the situation immediately. Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from a stranger or someone you may know without checking with your parents first. If a person tries to grab you, scream loudly, make a lot of noise and try to create a disturbance. Run to a safe location like an open store, and look for someone with a nametag. If a vehicle is involved, pay attention to what the vehicle looks like and its license plate number, so you can give an accurate description. Limit the use of headphones or devices that can distract you from your surroundings when you are walking alone. Tags: GoldenRCMP