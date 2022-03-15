The City of Cranbrook has completed its Water Supply Master Plan, a long-term guide to protect the community’s potable water into the future.

City officials said the overall objective of the plan combines four strategic service aspects: long-term supply management, source protection, treatment, and asset management.

“While annual infrastructure work such as pavement and utilities in City streets are often front and center from a public awareness perspective, the importance of this type of planning project should not be underestimated,” said Mike Matejka, Manager of Roads & Infrastructure for the City of Cranbrook. “Council and the residents of Cranbrook should be proud of the resources and efforts put into creating an all-encompassing Water Supply Master Plan that will help ensure the sustainable delivery of our communities’ most valuable natural resource for many decades to come.”

City officials said the plan is the end result of several years of work from staff and contracted resources.

The recommendations and solutions outlined in the plan are already being incorporated into Cranbrook’s operations, with some significant projects contained in the plan in their preliminary planning stage.

