A drug warning has been issued by ANKORS East Kootenay as a sample sold as “DOWN” tested positive for Flualprazolam.

Flualprazolam is a type of benzos. ANKORS warned on social media that Benzos are being found in more samples across the province.

ANKORS said people have reported feeling on autopilot when taking the substance.

They said high doses of benzos mixed with opioids increase the risk of an overdose.

Naloxone will not reverse a benzo overdose but ANKORS said it should still be used because it can help with the opioid side of things.

People can call ANKORS at 250-426-3383 or text 250-581-1633 for more information.