Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) crews were sent out Sunday morning to save an injured skier.

According to SAR officials, the team was dispatched to the Mongolia Bowl with air support from Ascent Helicopters.

Three technicians from Fernie SAR responded to the incident via longline and were able to stabilize the skier.

The injured person was brought to awaiting members of the B.C. Ambulance Service for further treatment.