Dylan Malarchuk of the Columbia Valley Rockies is the KIJHL defenceman of the week.

He had three goals and three assists in four games last week.

Malarchuk started the week with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Kimberley Dynamiters.

He tallied one assist in the next game against the Nitros, followed by two goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win.

Malarchuk was third in points by a defenceman in the playoffs with four goals and 11 points in 12 games.

He was also third in points this season with 12 goals and 20 assists in 34 games.

The Dynamiters took the series 4-2 and will now face the Nelson Leafs.