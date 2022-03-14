Columbia Valley RCMP arrested two men and a woman for break and enter and theft following a report of a suspicious motorhome in Canal Flats.

On March 8, witnesses followed a vehicle back to the motorhome. The vehicle was suspected of being involved in a theft of tools from a campground.

Officers with the Columbia Valley and Kimberley detachments converged on the motorhome and made the arrests.

Police said they uncovered evidence of the theft after searching the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.