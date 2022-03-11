Welcome sign heading into the District of Sparwood. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The District of Sparwood is inviting the community to take part in a virtual and in-person open house to give input for the 2022 budget.

The district is planning a five-year financial plan from 2022 to 2026.

An in-person open house will take place on March 29 at the Greenwood Mall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A second one will take place in person and on ZOOM on March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Below is a link to the open house.

MORE: Open House ZOOM Link (District of Sparwood)