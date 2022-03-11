Masks are no longer needed at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies ski hills as they are following suit with the province.

They are still recommending guests to wear masks while in lift lines or while riding lifts but it will not be required.

Proof of Vaccination will still be used until April 8th.

The resorts will be dropping the QR code once the order is lifted.

RCR wanted to thank everyone that followed the safety protocols throughout the season.