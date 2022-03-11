The City of Kimberley will create a multipurpose park on Swan Avenue—here seen with the current basketball court—with support from the Trust. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Over $1.4-million from Columbia Basin Trust will go to support 18 outdoor recreation initiatives, including $325,000 for pair of projects in Elkford.

CBT officials said the intent of the funding is to improve the well-being of various communities by creating low-barrier, outdoor recreational facilities.

“Demand for outdoor recreation assets has grown because of the pandemic and a resulting societal shift toward increased use of outdoor assets and outdoor recreation activities,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “These grants help communities create or improve outdoor recreational facilities that support active, healthy lifestyles.”

Projects focus on creating spaces like bike parks, multi-use sports courts and playgrounds.

The Trust said the District of Elkford will get funding for two projects. One will see the district use a $250,000 grant for the Elkford Bike and Skills Park, which will provide a track, complete with jumps, for bikes, skateboards and other equipment.

A further $75,000 from CBT will go to Elkford to upgrade and resurface the tennis court, which will also allow for multi-sport use.

In Kimberley, $99,000 will help construct the accessible, multi-use Swan Avenue Park Adventure Playground.

Officials with the Trust said the park will include amenities like a zip line, climbing structure, picnic tables, pathway and gazebo.

“If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that safe, outdoor community spaces are essential for a healthy population,” said Nicole Halasz, Manager of Parks and Facilities, City of Kimberley. “Swan Avenue Park will not simply be a children’s playground; it will be an outdoor gathering space with an innovative design to encourage social interactions and intergenerational play.”

A full list of all 18 projects and their funding amount can be found below.

More: Outdoor Active Recreation Grant (Columbia Basin Trust)