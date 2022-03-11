Fernie’s Fire and Emergency Services has a new chief after the city appointed Brendan Morgan to the role.

City of Fernie officials said Morgan has been a long-time member of the local fire department and brings a wealth of knowledge into the role as chief.

“Brendan Morgan has been an excellent leader for the team in the acting role he’s held over the past months. A fire chief of his skill, knowledge, and commitment to the community and organization is a real asset,” said CAO Michael Boronowski.

Chief Morgan served the community as Assistant Chief starting in 2017, while leading Fernie’s emergency management program.

“I’m honoured to step into this leadership role and have the opportunity to lead the talented and dedicated Fernie Fire Rescue team,” said chief Morgan. “Since my start as a volunteer firefighter over 20 years ago, I’ve been fortunate to rise through the ranks of the profession and have been privileged with the guidance of incredible mentors. I am very proud of our fire department and look forward to leading them in protecting our community.”

Fernie’s Fire and Emergency Services undertakes a number of tasks in the community, including fire suppression, motor vehicle extrication, confined spaces, ice and swift water rescues and hazardous materials response.

“Brendan Morgan has earned the trust and respect of his team and the community and is a pleasure to work with. We’re proud to have the opportunity to advance someone who has built a career in Fernie Fire and Emergency Services, and we look forward to having him continue to represent our organization through his great work,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.