Elk Valley RCMP reports an uptick in intoxicated minors Josiah Spyker, staff March 10, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Elk Valley RCMP said they have responded to a few calls of intoxicated youths drinking alcohol in public. Police said the warmer weather has led to underage drinking outside. The RCMP wanted to remind residents that providing alcohol to a minor is illegal and can carry various fines. Fines include: – Fine $575 – Sell, give or otherwise supply liquor to a minor – Fine $575 – Posses liquor for the purpose of selling, giving, or otherwise supplying to a minor – Fine $575 – Allow a minor to consume or posses liquor in or at a place under one's control – Fine $230 – Consumption of liquor by minor Police said when they deal with intoxicated minors in public the result can be a fine or education depending on the situation. Tags: Elk ValleyRCMP