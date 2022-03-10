The Elk Valley RCMP said they have responded to a few calls of intoxicated youths drinking alcohol in public.

Police said the warmer weather has led to underage drinking outside.

The RCMP wanted to remind residents that providing alcohol to a minor is illegal and can carry various fines.

Fines include:

– Fine $575 – Sell, give or otherwise supply liquor to a minor

– Fine $575 – Posses liquor for the purpose of selling, giving, or otherwise supplying to a minor

– Fine $575 – Allow a minor to consume or posses liquor in or at a place under one’s control

– Fine $230 – Consumption of liquor by minor

Police said when they deal with intoxicated minors in public the result can be a fine or education depending on the situation.