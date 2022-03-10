The CIty of Kimberley Aquatic Centre is currently closed for boiler repairs.

City staff said replacement parts are on the way and they expect to be reopened by March 14.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to fix this issue. We assure you that we are doing everything we can to get the pool up and running and will let the public know as soon as we can,” said Nicole Halasz, Manager of Parks and Facilities.

If repairs are not made by Monday, spring break day camps will still go ahead as planned.